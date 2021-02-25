THURSDAY
Spend a virtual evening with Monique Morris, author of "Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools" and producer of the film with the same name. Also an opportunity to see the film, free online, presented by Pikes Peak Community College and Rocky Mountain Women's Film, 7 p.m. tinyurl.com/eryx7l29, email karen.kovaly@ppcc.edu
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
There are so many interesting history exhibits this year celebrating the sesquicentennial of Colorado Springs, and the two newest open this weekend through Aug. 31 at Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Learn “The Mining Heritage of Colorado Springs” and see a new interactive map exhibit, “Mining in America!” Tickets and dates: wmmi.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Cody Oldham, a 17-year-old wildlife and landscape oil painter, is featured in a solo show at Broadmoor Galleries, 3-7 p.m. Friday, 1-6 p.m. Saturday. The Woodland Park and Salida teen studies with New Zealand artist Andrew Tischler, who says an inspiration is how Old Masters used nature in art. BroadmoorGalleries.com/cody-oldham
SATURDAY
Dress warm for a Snow Moon Walk with a Bear Creek Park naturalist at 6 p.m. For ages 6 and older, $5. Prepaid registration: tinyurl.com/1068d5pw
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The Moose is Loose and he/she is hungry. For this final weekend of the annual Woodland Park festivities, it's the favorite restaurants and places for a brew with special deals all around. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Also, Woodland Park Art Walk and Food Truck Rally. Visit with Pikes Peak International Hill Climb winner Clint Vahsholtz. mooseisloosesale.com
SUNDAY
Music, fashion, dance and tributes at the eighth annual Multicultural Black History Program, 4 p.m. Limited seating at Stargazers Theatre & Event Center, livestreamed for all. Rodney Gullatte Jr. is the host with performers including Typhany and DJ Craftmatic. Donation admission: onebodyklcc.org.
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID-19. Check websites.