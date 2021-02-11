THURSDAY
A "Galentine's Day"girl's night out movie night showing "Valentine's Day" (PG-13), activities at 6:30 p.m., the movie at 7, SA Wilson Gymnasium at Widefield High School. Parking lot at 1820 Main St. Free. Refreshments provided during the movie. Reservations: signup.com/go/AUearBE
THURSDAY-MONDAY
A perfect weekend fora trip to Loveland on its 75th anniversary as the Sweetheart City. A Valentine group wedding and vow renewals, love art, a Valentine beer, citywide Dan Cupid scavenger hunt, love lock sculptures and more. visitlovelandco.org/valentines-day-in-loveland
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
A three-day livestreamed family celebration of the Lunar New Year, Year of the Golden Ox, by Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company from Lone Tree Arts Center. Dance, acrobatics and Chinese Opera by Chinese American performers. One ticket is access to the weekend of performances: lonetreeartscenter.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The oldest and largest of the state's Garden and Home Shows goes coronavirus-virtual from Denver Convention Center this weekend through Feb. 20. More than 400 vendors and presenters with ideas for homes, landscaping and gardens, and show-only deals. And it's all free to pique your interest from home. coloradogardenfoundation.org/colorado-garden-home-show/
SATURDAY
Stories, crafts ,and singing and dancing at the Valentine's Fun Day at Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park. 1-2 p.m. Admission includes the museum, $11.50, $7.50 children 5–12, free children 4 and under. rmdrc.com
SATURDAY
Because of crowd limitations, the annual Big Horn Sheep Day at Garden of the Gods Park goes virtual this year on the park's Facebook page. Watch live video streaming of the famous Rampart Range herd by the park rangers at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. (facebook.com/events/156852736244405) Puzzles and games all about the Colorado state mammal will be on the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center website. (gardenofgods.com)
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible with COVID-19 protocols. Check websites before going.