THURSDAY
Time for the Gallop in the Garden 5k Fun Run in Garden of the Gods. Meet between 4 and 6 p.m. in the lower lobby of the Visitor & Nature Center for that day's route to run, walk or jog. Free. gardenofgods.com
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
"Don't Stop Believing," the special virtual film festival by and about those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, concludes with the short films and a virtual after party including a panel discussion with filmmakers at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Register for the link to The Arc's free Achieve with Us: bit.ly/RegisterFilmFestival2021
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
There's ice skating in downtown Denver at Four Mile Ice Rink between 15th and 16th streets on Glenarm Place. Provided by Denver Pavilions and Four Mile Historic Park. Hours 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends, weather permitting, through April 30. $5, family packs $15. Skates to rent or bring your own. denverpavilions.com/events.
FRIDAY
A Family Star Party night at the Space Foundation Discovery Center gives everyone a closer look at the first Supermoon of the year. This full moon looks even larger than usual and can be seen from telescopes in the center's parking lot, 4425 Arrowswest Drive. Also there, the MESO - Mobile Earth & Space Observatory. 8:30 p.m. Free. (discoverspace.org)
SATURDAY
Denver's City Park, called the Crown Jewel of the Queen City and the "people's park." Learn its history and about its people dating from 1882, during a walking tour with three experts, 10 a.m. Saturday, 2001 Colorado Blvd. Also tour dates in April and May. Presented by the Denver Architecture Foundation. $25. tinyurl.com/485dauwx. On Sunday, a 9:30 a.m. Central Park 5K, $35-$50, tinyurl.com/4ak5z9ph
SUNDAY
A special afternoon of woodwind music by a Philharmonic quintet led by artistic director and principal clarinetist Sergei Vassiliev, 2 p.m. at Almagre Venue, which follows COVID-19 protocols. Featured is what was called "probably the most glorious woodwind quintet ever written – Samuel Barber’s “Summer Music”." Cash bar. Reservations, $30, student discounts. epicmustsee.org/buy-tickets
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID-19 protocols. Check websites.