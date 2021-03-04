THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The four-day annual Dragon Boat Film Festival, goes virtual for this year, Thursday through the weekend. Themed “representASIAN,” it has Asian and Asian-American films focused on people, culture and identity. A partnership with Denver Film and opening night is "Definition Please" as estranged siblings are thrown together when their mother is ill. On the site and by Roku TV or Apple TV. Full festival passes $55-$65, individual films $15. denverfilm.org.
SATURDAY
Another in the city's special year of sesquicentennial activities, a walking tour to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum for the exhibit COS@150. 150 objects from the 150 years. 10 a.m. and noon Saturday. Meet for Story Coffee, 120 E. Bijou St. $10 reservations, downtowncs.com/event/tours
ONGOING
March is a full Month of Photography, a project of Colorado Photographic Arts Center. More than 75 exhibitions and events in 50 museums, galleries, and art spaces across the Denver Metro area. Most events free and all follow COVID protocols. For the long list of photos and sites: denvermop.org.
SATURDAY
Make a special home for your feathered friends during Building for the Birds, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Fountain Creek Nature Center. Learn about birds you might see in the backyard, as youngsters, with adults who can use hammer and pliers, build nesting boxes. $12 prepaid registration, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/
SATURDAY
A club just right for readers who love the outdoors, the Nature Lover’s Book Club meets for an organizational meeting at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. March 31. The first meeting is socially distanced in person at Bear Creek Nature Center before going virtual. Donations accepted. Reservations: elpasocountynaturecenters.com
ONGOING
Sue, the T. Rex, has taken up residence until April in the Denver Museum of Nature & Science where you can visit her and learn all about her world which includes Colorado fossils. Help her face off against that dreadful Triceratops. A special multimedia show. Reservations: tinyurl.com/4lhfab8k
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID. Check websites.