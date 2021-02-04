THURSDAY
Gallop in the Garden 5K Fun Run, a free weekly afternoon event Thursdays in February offered by Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 3:30 p.m. Meet in the lower lobby of the center. Prizes after five run, jog or walks, T-shirts after 10 runs. Dogs on leash, bring poo bags. tinyurl.com/yxluk5vp
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Four new exhibits by Pueblo artists and from collections have just opened at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center in Pueblo, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave. (sdc-arts.org). Exhibits: Dystopian Fictions by Bob Benvenuto, Frank Howell’s Photographs and Prints; Robert Wands: A Retrospective and Unabashed by 17-year-old artist Diego Bueno. Walk-up guests and reservations accepted. $10. 719-295-7200.
SATURDAY
20th Annual Chinese New Year Festival, a virtual celebration of the Year of the Ox, 10 a.m., presented by Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute. Learn more about Chinese culture and traditions. Videos of traditional lion dance, kung fu and music, a dumpling and wonton lesson and a peek into the building of a Tea House in Concrete Coyote Park. cscci.org
SATURDAY
Women in local history from suffrage on, Downtown Walking Tour: Women's Voices, Women's Lives, 10 a.m. and noon starting with coffee at Loyal Coffee, 408 S. Nevada Ave. Presenters Downtown Partnership and Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. $10 tickets, downtowncs.com/event/tours.
SATURDAY
50th anniversary of El Paso County Parks series begins in the hoodoos of the Paint Mines with a hike with a naturalist, 9 a.m., , meet at main parking lot, $5 pre-registration required, elpasocountynaturecenters.com. Others encouraged to hike independently and photograph for social media: #EPCParks50Years
SATURDAY
Enjoy an evening of virtual dance starting at 7 p.m. , the Paul Taylor Dance Company from The Robert and Judi Newman Center at the University of Denver. A multi-part performance featuring Esplanade. Leading off, commentary with Artistic Director Michael Novak and the dancers. Post performance, a live Q&A with the audience. Tickets $10-30. tinyurl.com/y3qmubqe
NOTE: Because of changes in COVID-19 protocols there could be last-minute changes. Check websites.