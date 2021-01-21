THURSDAY
Join "The Little Rascals" at the family Carpool Cinema January Movie Night, 6 p.m., free, big screen on soccer practice field at Widefield High School, enter parking area on Norman Drive at 5:30 p.m. Presented by Widefield Parks & Recreation. Sound through FM radio transmitter, no restrooms.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
No spectators in person, just athletes and staff this year, but you can watch the virtual 26th annual Ouray Ice Festival this weekend. Qualifying for Elite Mixed Climbing the first two days, finals Saturday. The Ouray Speed Climbing Competition moves to Instagram on Sunday. ourayicepark.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Final two weekends for the disturbing immersive virtual reality experience about immigrant and refugee experiences, "Carne y Arena," at The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. State-of-the-art technology, shown at Cannes Film Festival, is so realistic there are warnings for participants with claustrophobia, heart conditions, back conditions, a history of seizures, epilepsy, and/or sensitivity to flashing lights. $35-$55; denvercenter.org/tickets-events/carne-y-arena
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
This weekend and next take guided nature walks through Garden of the Gods with park interpreters who know their park history, ecology and geology. Walks at 10:30 a.m., 45–60 minutes long on a paved trail. Masks and physical distancing. $5 reservations at gardenofgods.com.
FRIDAY
Skiing Steamboat? Something to add to your visit: free guided walking tours of the town's downtown historic art and cultural sites at noon Fridays. Meet at the Depot Art Center on 13th Street for hot cocoa and the tour led by author Dagny McKinley, whose book topics include the mineral springs and the Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp. Reservations not required. treadofpioneers.org
SATURDAY
Bringing some gentle into your lives, a Forest Therapy Walk with Summer Lajoie from Listening Pines at Bear Creek Nature Center, 9:30 a.m. A guided walk connecting with nature. About the program: listeningpines.com. Reservations, $20, elpasocountynaturecenters.com
NOTE: Some events could change because of COVID-19. Check websites.