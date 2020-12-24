ONGOING
For so-Colorado holiday adventures: ziplines. The Broadmoor's Soaring Adventures at Seven Falls in South Cheyenne Cañon, 10 ziplines from 300-1,800 feet, rope bridges, and a controlled 180-foot rappel, tinyurl.com/yy6c8bb7. Adventures Out West Pikes Peak Ziplines, 225-650 feet, cliffs and a forest, Manitou Springs (advoutwest.com/ziplines/). Cloudscraper Zip Line, 1,200 feet over the Arkansas River, South Rim of the Royal Gorge, tinyurl.com/y5bkv42f. The Edge Ziplines and Adventure Tower, Castle Rock, tinyurl.com/yy4jm9zf. Also close: Captain Zipline in Salida.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Clara and the toy soldiers and that Mouse King have been a part of Denver Christmases for 60 years. COVID-19 dropped the curtain on the Colorado Ballet's spectacular performances of "The Nutcracker" but families won't miss out. It will be streamed on Rocky Mountain PBS at 7 p.m. Thursday and midnight Friday. Donations accepted to cover the ballet's lost ticket revenue. Find a PBS station: rmpbs.org/channels. For the Nutcracker app: rmpbs.org/pbs-video-app.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
See fossils found in El Paso County in "After the Asteroid: Earth's Comeback Story" through the end of 2020 at Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. The fossils were found at Corral Bluffs near Colorado Springs by paleontologists from the museum and show how Earth came back after the asteroid 66 million years ago that wiped out dinosaurs. For timed general admission and hours: dmns.org/visit/exhibitions/
SATURDAY
Take a nature stroll with a naturalist starting at Bear Creek Nature Center, 1 p.m., $2 suggested donation. COVID-19 guidelines. elpasocountynaturecenters.com
SUNDAY
The always-excellent Theatre Aspen Cabaret goes virtual in an encore of the Best of Broadway Holiday Cabaret at 6 p.m. Sunday. It had been recorded in New York City where it was sold out. Free but reservations required: theatreaspen.org/holiday-cabaret-series.
ONGOING
Heading out to see the sparkling Christmas lights around the area and there are a lot? There's a special map, set to music, for The Gazette Holiday Lights Contest. Homes are in every part of the community and there's GPS to guide you. Find your favorite and vote for an opportunity for a $100 King Soopers card: gazette.com/holidaylights. Heading east, there were 50 homes in a neighborhood contest in Banning Lewis Ranch. The map: tinyurl.com/ybghsb4y
NOTE: Events could change because of last-minute COVID-19 restrictions. Check websites before going.