Hockey! See the games Friday through Sunday and celebrate at the Official Tailgate Watch Party for Pueblo Bulls junior hockey at the Pueblo Convention Center. Interactive family activities, food vendor and big-screen simulcast of each game against Northern Colorado. $5, free for kids 12 and younger with adults. tinyurl.com/y2pal9kh. Before the games Saturday and Sunday, there’s the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Throwback Fest farmers markets downtown with chile roasting, festival.pueblo chamber.org.
Virtual biking Urban Trail Challenge: DIY event anytime between 5 a.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Sunday. Sign up: urbantrailchallenge.eventbrite.com. There are 22 routes over 138 miles and 40-plus challenges to complete. Benefit for Trails and Open Space Coalition.
The birds are migrating. See them during a Guided Birding Hike at Venetucci Farm, a rare opportunity to visit the farm, 7 a.m. Saturday, $12, 4210 U.S. 85-87. Bring books or binoculars. Email: dbrudin@yahoo.com, coloradospringsbirding.com
Saturday is kickoff for volunteers doing Fountain Creek watershed litter and debris cleanup during the 7th Annual Creek Week from Palmer Lake to Woodland Park, south to Pueblo and Trinidad, through Oct. 4. In 2019, more than 3,200 volunteers removed 14 tons of litter and debris from the land and waters. Cleanup kits provided. Masks and social distancing. Choose a date, time and location. A new virtual 5K fundraiser added this year. Register: fountain creekweek.com or email: creekweeksoco@gmail.com
Escape in Time to Steampunk and Wine in Florence adds some weekend outdoor fun, masked and socially distanced, Saturday and Sunday at Emergence Campus (historic Florence High School). 10 a.m.-5 p.m., everything outdoors on four streets. Supports vendors. Music, costumes, chili and pizza, beer, cider and wine and a Sunday talent contest. facebook.com/renewyourvows, 719-431-3592
Meet the Piggies that Paint during a virtual Good Life Refuge birthday celebration tour from Longmont, 2 p.m. Saturday. Take a 30-minute Zoom tour of the sanctuary for abused and at-risk farm animals and watch as potbelly pigs paint on canvasses to be raffled off. goodliferefuge.org/piggies-that-paint-sig-up
