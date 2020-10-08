THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Go on a Storybook Safari at the Denver Zoo's "Boo at the Zoo," through Halloween. Costumed characters across the 84 acres, nature-inspired LEGO Bricks art. Timed admission, pandemic restrictions, masks. Sorry kids, no candy handed out. DenverZoo.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Body Mind Spirit Expo this weekend at Colorado Springs Event Center, psychics and healers, readings, seminars. 1-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, $6, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. Masks and social distancing.bmse.net
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Take a Historical Ghost Walk Tour down Pueblo's Union Avenue this weekend and next in this annual benefit for Pueblo Domestic Violence Community Task Force. Tours every 10 minutes, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, starting at El Pueblo History Museum. Stories: The Greenbook hotel, still in operation; medium John Brown; La Llorona; and Pueblo Insane Asylum. $10, ages eight and younger free with an adult. Groups limited to 20, tickets online only at Eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
Celebrate a happy 8th birthday with the Space Foundation Discovery Center on Saturday. Hands-on activities at the center: building and decorating little CubeSatsand an Infrared Sensing Workshop, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cool Science Carnival Day live from the center's studio, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 4425 Arrowswest Drive, 576-8000. Tickets: discoverspace.org.
SATURDAY
Scary costumed characters and shiny trucks together at Truckz and Kostumez, Colorado Truck Madness, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, PPIR, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain. Costume prizes, burnouts, drag racing, live music. $45, VIP $90, kids 10 and under free. ppir.com
SATURDAY
While adults are thinking about voting and the upcoming election, here's something for the whole family to share explaining the whole thing about democracy. During October Saturdays, all four floors of Denver's Colorado History Center, a Smithsonian affiliate, will have the free, educational "Talking to Your Kids about Democracy." Art and exhibits. Small, curated tours for families, 10 a.m., advance registration required, h-co.org/talking