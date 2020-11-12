FRIDAY
Skate in the Park is back for the season in Acacia Park downtown, starting Friday. Times and special theme events still to be announced. Because of COVID, ticket sales online only in advance. Check out downtowncs.com/event/skate-in-the-park and get ready to strap on the skates.
FRIDAY
Laughter for a cause featuring Oxymorons Comedy, benefits the Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado, in person socially distanced or simulcast on the web. Comedian Jedd Hafer opens. 7 p.m. Friday. $10 for in person or web link, oxymoronscomedy.net/shows, Discovery Church, 4304 Austin Bluffs Parkway.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Calling costume and opera lovers. An extravaganza open to everyone virtually for the first time, the renowned San Francisco Opera Costume Shop Sale. Handmade costumes created for "The Merry Widow," "Die Fledermaus," "Tannhäuser" and others. sfopera.com/costumesale
SATURDAY
The 71st Warren Miller film, "Future Retro," is going virtual for the first time with amazing skiers and snowboarders. Enjoy it from home. Jonny Moseley leads red carpet fun, athlete interviews and giveaways. Film locations: Vermont, Switzerland, Iceland, Alaska, Montana, Antarctica and Utah. Tickets $30 for 1-4 people on a single device, warrenmiller.com.
FRIDAY-NOV. 22
The first fall Denver Restaurant Week supports eateries all around the city with takeout, delivery and COVID-19-safe dining, complete with cocktails and wine. Multi-course meals $25, $35 and $45. Menus: denver.org
ONGOING
Santa's Wonderland has arrived at Bass Pro Shops, with COVID-19 guidelines. Santa and holiday crafts in the village. A Magic Santa Shield between the jolly old fellow and families for noncontact visits. Free digital reservations to allow for social distancing. Temperature screening for all and Santa's elves will sanitize surfaces between each visit. Masks required. Reservations: basspro.com/santa.
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of changes in COVID-19 restrictions. Check websites.