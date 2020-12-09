THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Through Jan. 4, add some intrigue to downtown shopping trips with "My Gnomies' Scavenger Hunt" created by Downtown Partnership. The game begins with a window display at 127 E. Bijou St. Follow text messages for 10 locations with gnome puzzles hidden in shop windows. Then head back to the start for a password-activated surprise. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. downtowncs.com/holidays
VIRTUAL
Denver's legendary Cleo Parker Robinson Dance brightens this holiday season virtually with a 50th season fundraiser "Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum" performance, now through Jan. 2. $25-$75 per household. Dance angels guide Granny to holidays in Africa, the Americas, Mexico, Asia and the Caribbean. cleoparkerdance.org/performance/
ONGOING
The towering, mining-era headframes are alight across the hills around Victor and Cripple Creek with 12 Christmas-lights favorites including a snowflake, a Santa face and a Christmas stocking — all part of self-guided holiday tours nightly through Jan. 1. Pick up free maps at Victor's Lowell Thomas Museum or go online to stcfg.com. Best viewing time is 5-10 p.m.
VIRTUAL
Colorado shopping: a sometimes quirky and always interesting group of Denver artisan small businesses pops up with gift items online in the Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair on jackalopeartfair.com/denver. Meet the makers on Instagram at 11 a.m. Sunday. Other virtual fairs: Denver BAZAAR with more than 50 small Colorado businesses, denverbazaar.com, and Junior League of Denver's Mile High Holiday Mart, jld.org/fundraisers/mile-high-holiday-mart. Special Colorado gifts from Fort Collins' small businesses are in fortcollinsmarketplace.com.
SUNDAY
Enjoy a Musical Celebration of Hanukkah by local musicians in this Zoom fundraiser for Reform Jewish Temple Beit Torah, 6 p.m. Tickets $20 at beit-torah.org. From Denver, light the menorahs together during "Latkes & Light," a virtual family Hanukkah celebration from 10 to 11:30 a.m., presented by JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center. Geared toward children with music, the importance of tzedakah and history. jccdenver.org
SATURDAY
A nature stroll with a naturalist at Bear Creek Regional Park, 1 p.m., $2 donation. Also: Kids’ Saturday Morning: Preparing for Winter, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., a day for ages 6-11, activities and crafts, a hike, campfire lunch, $20 prepaid registration, communityservices.elpasoco.com
NOTE: Last-minute COVID-19 restrictions could bring changes or cancellations. Check websites before going.