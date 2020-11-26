FRIDAY
A Pueblo visit can include the Riverwalk and a Saturday Children's Museum Toy Design workshop daytimes, and evenings it's ElectriCritters with 150 lighted creations at Pueblo Zoo, weekend evenings Friday through Dec. 27, $12 and $10, timed admissions, pueblozoo.org/electricritters
STARTING FRIDAY
A Denver Parade of Lights, but in a safe way. Starting Friday and through Dec. 5, stationary lighted floats will be shown throughout downtown, from Denver Pavilions to Union Station. Details: downtowndenver.com/9news-parade-of-lights and on Facebook.
SATURDAY
The annual Palmer Lake Fire Department Chili Supper is "drive thru to go" at the fire station this year, followed by the Star Lighting seen from vehicles. Chili 4:30-7 p.m. $10, and holiday lights at 7 p.m. tinyurl.com/y4k62kx4
SATURDAY
Movie night: an online evening with Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, inside stories about the movie and livestreaming "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," 6 p.m. Saturday, tickets $25 per device at ParamountDenver.com. Limited number of $150 VIP tickets include virtual meet and greet with the stars.
ONGOING
In a new Denver location this year and following COVID-19 guidelines, the 110-foot, digital Mile High Tree, 16th and Welton streets, socially distanced groups go inside to enjoy a light show and choreographed holiday music, until 10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 2. visitdenver.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
A drive to Loveland leads to Winter Wonderlights, through Dec. 31. Walkable through the sculpture garden. Reservations-required LIVE! celebrations Saturday and Dec. 4, food trucks, musical light show, live entertainment. visitlovelandco.org/winterwonderlights
NOTE: Changes possible because of last-minute COVID-19 restrictions. Check websites before going.