FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms on 7 acres in Littleton, social distancing and masks (not Halloween masks), timed entry reservations. $12, $8 children through Oct. 31. Kids younger than 10 can go through a corn mini-maze in October. And there are online maps to get out if you need! Pumpkins for sale in October. Reservations: botanicgardens.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The annual juried Handmade in Colorado Expo has a weekend in Denver's Skyline Park, with an Oct.24-25 weekend in Boulder's Central Park. State artists in various mediums. Social distancing, masks and contact tracing check-in. handmadeincolorado.com
SATURDAY
It's Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day, 9-11 a.m. in Fox Run Regional Park, Pavilion 4. Free. Skills clinic, guided trail rides, trail etiquette. All ages. Riders need working bikes and helmets and face masks. Pre-registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/
SATURDAY
Take a Bear Creek Park Walk with the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club starting at Pavilion 5, north of the El Paso County Parks Administration Building. Noncompetitive event open to all. 5K and 10K routes. Leashed pets only. Masks. Both trails rated moderate walks, due to uneven ground, altitude, and elevation gain. Difficult for wheelchairs. Walk start times between 8 and 11 a.m. Finish by 2 p.m. Information, Curt Converse, 719-591-8193.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Celebrate the harvest at the 40th annual Sugar Beet Days, downtown Sterling, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Sugar beets,arts and crafts, live entertainment, beer garden. Social distancing and masks. Sugarbeetdays.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
It's the final weekend for the Arapahoe Basin Aerial Adventure Park. They invite folks to come play in the forest in a self-guided way with its 70 challenges on 56 trees. Tests of strength, balance and fitness. Also a Lil' Kids Adventure Park. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $55; $45 ages 7-14; Kids Park,$12 for 4-6. arapahoebasin.com
Note: Some activities could face last-minute cancellations because of changing COVID-19 restrictions. Check website before going.