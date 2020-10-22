THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Illustrators Only show opening, 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Circle. Featuring Thomas Blackshear, newly named to the 2020 Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame; Ezra Tucker, Budweiser Clydesdales, Disney, Lucas Films, Outdoor Life; Joseph Lorusso, Hallmark Cards greeting card division. Open 9:30 a.m. daily. tinyurl.com/y66ptrbw, 577-5744
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Advance tickets on sale for the Colorado Railroad Museum's Polar Express Train Ride and show in Golden. Dates for Nov. 1-Dec. 31. Wear pajamas, drink hot cocoa and eat Christmas cookies, sing holiday songs and act out "The Polar Express." Learn about steam engines. Pandemic rules, all tickets purchased in advance, ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org/Polar-Express/Tickets.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Trick or treating at the zoos: ZooBoo at the Pueblo Zoo, Saturday and Sunday, pueblozoo.org/zooboo. Denver Boo at the Zoo Storybook Safari, through Oct. 31, denverzoo.org. Cheyenne Mountain Boo at the Zoo, Friday-Sunday and Oct. 30-31, cmzoo.org. COVID-19 precautions.
Four themed days of verse and activities in the Poetry719 Cyber Festival. Community interactions and communication, open mics, poetry from haiku and LGBTQ to disability awareness, racial sensitivity and, yes, backpacking. Free. poetry719.com, Facebook @poetry719 and Instagram.ONGOING