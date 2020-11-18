SATURDAY-SUNDAY
• Missing major music in your life? It's here starting Saturday with a Zoom talk by Chamber Orchestra of the Springs' dueling violinists Jacob Klock and Elisa Wicks, leading into a concert Sunday. Billed as Vivaldi’s "Four Seasons" meets Mark O’Connor’s "American Seasons," the video season can be seen virtually any time over several months, enjoyed from home via a special link. Single concerts $25, all six performances $120. Subscribe: chamberorchestraofthesprings.org/seasons.html
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
•"Christmas in Color," a spectacular mile-long, drive-through synchronized holiday LED light display, opens Friday at Water World and Bandimere Speedway. Then, Sundays through Thursdays, 5:30-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., through Jan. 3, closed Thanksgiving and Christmas, $30 per vehicle. christmasincolor.net
THIS WEEKEND
• The sparkling Denver holiday-lights traditions for decades and open for strolling, Blossoms of Light at Denver Botanic Gardens and Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms, open this weekend through early January with timed entry, masks and social distancing. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas. Reservations: botanicgardens.org.
ONGOING
• The 41-year shopping experience, Junior League of Denver's Mile High Holiday Mart, is virtual this season, now through Dec. 31. Shoppers log on to shop with Colorado vendors for home décor, clothing, jewelry, special gifts, specialty food and items for the pets: milehighholidaymart.com
SUNDAY
The days before Thanksgiving, starting Sunday 9 a.m.-3 p.m., are traditional Harvest Craft Days at Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. Free. First crafts, beaded pumpkins, followed by hand-print turkeys and a turkey talk, beaded corn and a gratitude garland. gardenofgods.com
OPENING WEEKEND
• German and European holiday traditions are celebrated in a new location as the 20th annual Denver Christkindl Market moves from the 16th Street Mall to a larger and more COVID-19 socially distanced space, Civic Center Park. Food, Bavarian drinks, gifts, music through Dec. 23. Masks, contact tracing and entrance limits. Schedule: ChristkindlMarketDenver.com.
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible during COVID-19. Check websites before going.