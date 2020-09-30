The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is familiar to sportsmen all around our region and this year it’s going virtual, live at 7 p.m. Thursday. Ten films from the top fishing spots around the world. Admission $15 at watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/5f49149478e506005bb67cfd. Log onto the site within 48 hours of the showing, tickets active for seven days.
One of this weekend’s popular farm events, Lasalle’s Fritzler Farm Park, with a famous corn maze covering acres. Fifteen fun attractions: slide mountain, pedal go-carts, pumpkin cannon, corn spinner, antique farm equipment and more. Weekends through Halloween. Nighttime Scream Acres. Tickets, times and events: FritzlerFarmPark.com.
Fun at Western Museum of Mining & Industry’s Harvest Festival and Miners’ Pumpkin Patch, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 225 North Gate Blvd. Hay rides and Hay Maze, cider press, blacksmith and gold panning. Food trucks. Social distances and masks. Pumpkins $5. Tickets $7.50, children 3 and under free. wmmi.org
Rock Ledge Ranch Pumpkin Patch, free, history demonstrations, old-time music, food trucks and $5 (in cash) pumpkins to take home (bring wagons, strollers or wheelbarrows). Pumpkin painting in Garden of the Gods Nature and Visitor Center. Free. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. rockledgeranch.com
The cars aren’t exactly dinosaurs but the Jurassic Zone Car Show is at Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience, 44895 W. U.S. 50, Cañon City. Free for spectators, $10 for entries. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, newest museum exhibit opens at 1 p.m.
Cruise to End Alzheimer’s benefit begins at Bonforte Park, 2323 N. Wahsatch Ave. at Monroe Street, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with a remain-in-cars opening ceremony at 9. Drive by the Promise Garden with flowers carrying the names of those impacted by the disease. Cruising is 11 a.m.-3p.m., Colorado Avenue to Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs. All makes and models of cars. Social distancing and masks worn outside cars. More: aceent1.com
Note: Some activities could face last-minute cancellations because of changing COVID-19 restrictions. Check website before going.