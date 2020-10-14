THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Juried artists from throughout Colorado are featured in the prestigious Governor's Art Show, 235 pieces in a museum setting at the Loveland Museum through Nov. 1. Number of guests is limited, with timed reservations ($7 ages 12+) at LovelandMuseumGallery.org, or online viewing and sales at GovernorsArtShow.org. Show supports scholarships for art students and Thompson Education Foundation Homeless Assistance Fund. Website has information for artists interested in the 2021 show.