THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Experience a new sport, the U.S. Drone Soccer League. See how it plays Thursday and Friday, followed by a full live and virtual exhibition competition Saturday. Full-contact robotics in encased flying quadcopters — think Quidditch — at a temporary indoor arena, Space Foundation Discovery Center. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 4425 Arrowswest Drive. Admission and info: discoverspace.org, (719) 576-8000.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Juried artists from throughout Colorado are featured with 235 works in the prestigious Governor's Art Show, the Loveland Museum, through Nov. 1. Number of guests limited in timed reservations ($7 ages 12+) at LovelandMuseumGallery.org, or online viewing and sales at GovernorsArtShow.org. Website information for artists interested in the 2021 show.
FRIDAY
Cool Science Festival: Night at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, design and make your own Olympic medal from recycled materials during a self-guided tour and scavenger hunt, 5-8 p.m. Friday. $12.50, $7.50 children ages 3-12. tickets. usopm.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Wear your Halloween best and bring your trick-or-treat bags for the popular family night at Boo at the Zoo, all ages, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-25 and 30-31. Timed admission by online e-tickets only, 3:40-8:30 p.m., last admission 7:20 p.m. $3 Sky Ride. On-site parking, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Masks required. Tickets and COVID-19 guidelines: cmzoo.org
SATURDAY
Explore space, daytime or dark, with the interactive MESO, the Mobile Earth + Space Observatory activities and telescopes, at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center. Noon-8 p.m. Saturday with timed groups. Hands-on activities include weather, climate, astronomy and renewable energy. Virtual activities on Facebook, too. gardenofgods.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Postponed in June, it's here now with UFOs, steampunk, bizarre art, cosplay, human masks and more: the Oddity & Bizarre Expo at Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. $10, free for kids 12 and under. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Masks required, COVID-19 restrictions. rjpromotions.com
NOTE: Some activities could face last-minute changes because of COVID-19 restrictions. Check website before going.