FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Denver Arts Week changes 2020 style into Denver Arts Week(end). Some virtual and some in-person. Music, walking tours, art galleries, 65th anniversary of the Ford Mustang and the Denver Film Festival. denver.org/denver-arts-week
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Opening weekend for the 13th annual Finding Our Voices Art Show, all mediums, by and for survivors of sexual assault, Friday (5-8 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and through Nov. 28. Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/first-friday
FRIDAY
All those wonderful Queen songs in the Sing-a-Long Drive-in "Bohemian Rhapsody," the movie and all its music in socially distanced cars, the Parker PACE Center parking lot, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave. $30 per vehicle, 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets: email PACEtickets@parkeronline.org or tinyurl.com/yyvph5ur
SATURDAY
The bruins will be running wild at the sixth annual Bear Creek Nature Center Bear Run, a 5K and 3K fun run and walk, 10 a.m. Saturday. For first timers, registration comes complete with a bear suit to keep. Under COVID-19 rules, choose a time to run with a socially distanced wave of 25 brown bears. Masks required when not running. Registration $15-60 at elpasocountynaturecenters.com. No dogs on the course.
SATURDAY
Harvest Day is a rare opportunity to spend a morning at Venetucci Farm, 5210 U.S. 85, offered by Catamount Institute. 10 a.m. Saturday. Youngsters from kindergarten to eighth grade experience harvest, starting with soil preparation and seed sprouting. And they'll build a scarecrow. $15 registration at catamount.campbrainregistration.com
ONGOING
Early reservations available now for the Countdown to Christmas at Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Nov. 20-Jan. 3. An acre of holiday lights and decorations. Snow tubing. I Love Christmas Movies' 13 immersive scenes from films. Reservations: christmasatgaylordrockies.com