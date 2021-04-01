THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Head out for your own virtual 5K, 10K & Fun Run (run, walk, hike, bike) between this weekend and April 18 and there are four Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatches to win. Race Through the Rockies is a benefit for Junior League of Colorado Springs community projects, including resources for current and former foster youth, many who have aged out of the system. Registration $25-35. racethroughtherockies.com
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
One hundred and forty quilts by area quilters. Opening weekend in Pueblo for the Southern Colorado Regional Quilt Show, running 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays through April 10. Following COVID-19 guidelines, it's moving to El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., in Pueblo. Presented by Pride City Quilt Guild, it will include a traditional quilt raffle. pridecityquilters.org/quilt-show
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
"Young Rock" fans, here he is. Adam Ray, who's WWE's Vince McMahon in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's NBC series, turns on the comedy mic at Comedy Works South in Greenwood Village. Ray was also in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Arrested Development" among others. Shows 7:30 p.m., Thursday, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $17-25, comedyworks.com/pages/landmark
FRIDAY
Olympic and sports art by artist LeRoy Neiman is legendary, and giant digital reproductions are being unveiled on the walls of the new Switchbacks stadium, Weidner Field. They line the exterior wall for an entire block between Moreno and Cimarron streets. See them from your vehicles on Sahwatch Street during First Friday downtown starting at 5 p.m. Switchbacks season opens May 21.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Opening weekend, in-person and virtual, for the 22nd annual student art Wunderkind Exhibition at Manitou Art Center. Running through May 2. Juried art by high school juniors and seniors from the region is an opportunity for young artists to showcase their work in a gallery setting. Wunderkind jurors discovered an interesting pandemic-focus of what so many artists had been missing: faces. MAC Hagnauer Gallery is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. COVID protocols. manitouartcenter.org
FRIDAY
The Numismatic Money Museum is joining First Fridays downtown with free evenings each month. Doors open at 4 p.m. for "Money of Empire: Elizabeth to Elizabeth." There are three museum galleries altogether, including the History of Money, featuring more than $1 million in money and medals. Covid protocols required. money.org/money-museum
Editor's note: Last-minute changes possible due to COVID-19 protocols. Check websites.