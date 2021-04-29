FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The first of four weekends for the annual Horticultural Art Society Plant Sales. Different sales each week, 224 Mesa Road, in Monument Valley Park, the fenced backyard of the Caretaker’s Cottage. Face masks and socially distanced. Grower Gulley Greenhouse from Fort Collins. Perennials, groundcovers, herbs, vegetables, roses. hasgardens.org/plant-sale
SATURDAY
The roads all across the country will be filled with motorcycle-loving women Saturday for the May 1 International Female Ride Day. Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle is planning a local ride and special events, see facebook.com/pikespeakindianmotorcycle. Up Denver way, Colorado Rider News and Cool Biker Lunch & Rides team with Littleton's Rocky Mountain Harley-Davidson for a 100-mile scenic ride followed by a party and vendors, facebook.com/events/829203054294139
SATURDAY
Saturday at the Stadium, a family fun day at UCHealth Park by Colorado Springs Teen Court, noon to 5 p.m. Games, food trucks, competitions, resources for young people, batting cages, nonprofit and volunteer info, all about summer activities and Teen Court too. Free. Rocky Mountain Vibes Baseball Stadium, 4385 Tutt Blvd.
SATURDAY
No traditional Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival this year, but community volunteers are planning a shortened hometown event Saturday. Floats and festival royalty and a parade at 1 p.m. along Main Street from Third to 10th. Local musicians play and the Cañon City Tiger Pride Marching Band will march. "Break Into Blossom" is named for the 150th anniversary of Colorado’s Territorial Correctional Facility (Old Max). Vendors in the park Saturday and Sunday.
SATURDAY
All sorts of outdoor activities planned at Fountain Creek Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinosaur fossils, bug sweeps, kite making, pond critters and crafts. And there's pizza, too. Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane, Fountain. $5 per person preregistration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers
SATURDAY
"May the Fourth Be With You" at the Space Foundation Discovery Center, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lightspeed and famous locations in the galaxy. Lightsaber workshops 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. have a $5 materials fee. General museum admission. Covid masks and spacing. 4425 Arrowswest Drive. discoverspace.org
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID-19 protocols. See websites.