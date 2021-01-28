THURSDAY
Enjoy a full moon hike with a naturalist on the trails of Bear Creek Nature Center, 5-6:30 p.m. Microspikes and poles recommended due to terrain. For adults, $5, prepaid reservations, elpasoco.com/nature-centers
THURSDAY THROUGH FEB. 3
The Sundance Film Festival moves throughout the country this year with 12 feature films and the festival experience. Some films will be shown online and others will be private screenings for distanced groups of nine. Colorado's site is Sie Film Center, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. fpg.festival.sundance.org/live-events
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's the final weekend for 2-hour public outdoor ice skating sessions in Acacia Park. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Online reservations required. $9 ticket includes skate rental. Kids 4 and younger free when accompanied by a paid admission. downtowncs.com/event/skate-in-the-park
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Winter weekend at the "beach:" Rio Frio Ice Fest in Alamosa features ice sculptures, virtual 5K, fat bike race, virtual polar plunge with selfies on Facebook and kid’s costume contest with photos beside the ice sculptures. Covid protocols. riofrioice.com
ONGOING
Make a virtual visit to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for Colorado Symphony's "Acoustic on the Rocks: Vivaldi's The Four Seasons." The performance was recorded in August in front of a distanced audience. Stream the concert with its remastered sound and close-up views of the musicians. Resident conductor Christopher Dragon and featured soloists Yumi Hwang-Williams, Claude Sim, Yi Zhao and Dmitri Pogorelov. Tickets: $10, tickets.coloradosymphony.org/5828
ONGOING
Limited reservations are available for a special Winter Waterfall Viewing at Rainbow Falls on Feb. 6. The event is expected to sell out. Register online: elpasoco.com. One vehicle every 30 minutes. Donations at entry go to programs and park improvements at the historic site. Information: theresaodello@elpasoco.com, 520-6977.
NOTE: Cancellations or rescheduling possible due to COVID-19 protocols. Check websites.