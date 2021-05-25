FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Hike, camp and see a movie during Camp at the Fair time at the El Paso County Fairgrounds in Calhan. Camping, a guided hike at Interpretive Paint Mines Park and an outdoor movie, corn hole and marshmallow roasting. Ice cream and barbecue on site. For prices and reservations: elpasocountyfair.com or 719-520-7880.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
Rolling down the river once again. Water activities and competitions are a go at CKS Paddlefest in Buena Vista, along the Arkansas River. Live music to be announced. COVID protocols. ckspaddlefest.com
SATURDAY
Veterans, civilians and active-duty military will all be running, or walking, 5K, 10K or 30K during the Colorado Veterans Project Memorial Day Run & March in partnership with Special Forces Foundation, 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Vibes Stadium UCHealth Park. Bring non-perishable food for local vets. Register: memorialdaymarch.com. Also a worldwide virtual Run & Ruck to benefit homeless vets while it honors fallen heroes. For the virtual: RunSignUp.com
SATURDAY
Works by 60 selected Colorado artists, the highly anticipated 30th anniversary Governor's Art Show & Sale. Now through June 27 in-person at the Loveland Museum and online. Among the artists, Jody Ahrens of Grand Junction, 2020 Best of Show winner, returning artists from around the state and 11 hand-picked first-timers. Area artists Michael Baum, Manitou Springs, and Chuck Mardosz, Clay Enoch and Joan Judge, Colorado Springs. Mediums: sculpture, mixed media, oil, pastel, watercolor and acrylic paintings. Proceeds benefit Rotary projects, Homeless Assistance Fund and art scholarships. Tickets: governorsartshow.org
SATURDAY
Give it a try during Free Archery Day at Bear Creek Regional Park, Archery Range near the tennis courts. Free appointments to try out the basics with certified archery coaches. Equipment provided. Masks, close-toed shoes, water and no long-sleeve shirts. For adults and children ages 6 and older. Pre-registration at elpasocountynaturecenters.com. Classes begin in early June.
SATURDAY-MONDAY
Gardeners have been busy shopping for all those perfect plantings for the season. Another special place to check out for locally grown annuals, perennials and hanging baskets is a Memorial Day weekend tradition, the 15th annual Dutch Heritage Gardens Open House in Larkspur. A rare opportunity to go through the giant greenhouse. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 11901 E. Palmer Divide Ave. And how about a food stop at the nearby restaurants in Palmer Lake and Monument, too? dhgardens.com/open-house.html
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible during COVID.