Note: Some weekend activities could face last-minute cancellations because of changing COVID-19 restrictions. Check websites before you go.
FRIDAYA perfect way to get familiar with this year’s new Art on the Streets sculptures and murals: the First Friday passport-guided art scavenger hunt to 13 locations around downtown. 5-8 p.m. Pre-register: tinyurl.com/y4p5j9f3, $10 donation requested.
SATURDAYNeighborhoods and folks at home can show off their creative sides on Saturdays during the Colorado Springs Public Art at Home Challenge, this Saturday and again Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5. Your own art or performances, with some of the possibilities as described by the city’s Public Art Commission “chalk art, theatrical or musical performances, window art, signs of inspiration, painted rocks, creative décor, yard sculptures, light shows, and yarn art.” Then post photos with the hashtag #cospublicartathome.
FRIDAY-SUNDAYCOS Young People Theatre Troupe at Mary Kyer Park, 1102 Middle Creek Parkway, has been hard at work with an eight-show “fractured fairy tale” ready to enjoy. Friday-Suinday, pre-show scenes along the trail from the park to the stage for the show. After, small groups, socially distanced and masks, walk the trail and meet the Evil Queen and Snow White and others. Show written and directed by theater students Mikayla Taylor and Audrey McGee. $5 donations. sscosyoungpeople.org
SATURDAYCyclists take to the Pikes Peak Highway all morning Saturday for the Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb, a USA Cycling sanctioned race and a noncompetitive fun ride up to 14,115 feet. pikespeakcyclinghillclimb.org, 6-10 a.m. The road to the top will be closed to vehicles during hill climb action.
SATURDAYWhen the Pioneers Museum planned its subject-intensive Scholar Series for 2020, no one could have foreseen the current-events importance of the August offering: ”Controversy and Compromise in Colorado Pioneer Monuments.” Learn about memorials rejected in Colorado, even a covered wagon. Join a free Zoom presentation of 100 controversial monuments by history author and educator Cynthia Prescott, University of North Dakota, 2 p.m. Saturday. For more info or to registerI: tinyurl.com/y2sn3v7z.
SATURDAYJoin a Rainbow Falls History Walk, learning history including some even dating back to the CCC bridge of the 1930s.10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Walk leader is fourth-generation Manitou resident, historian and Manitou Springs Heritage Center board member Douglass Edmundson. Pre-registration required: $4, call 520-6977.