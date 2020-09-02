THURSDAY-SUNDAY
History Colorado Center has 100 Years of Negro League Baseball, with rare photo prints, baseball cards, bats and a podcast from the Lost Highways team. Learn about players such as Moses Fleetwood Walker and Bud Fowler, who played in Pueblo on an integrated team. Masks and social distancing; 1200 Broadway, Denver; historycolorado.org
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Love those greater sandhill cranes, but this year there's a COVID-19 red light for in-person festivals at the sites of the migrations. Instead, the Steamboat Springs Yampa Valley Crane Festival will be virtual with days of free, educational videos and online highlights from past festival events with thousands of the beautiful birds. coloradocranes.org
FRIDAY-MONDAY
An arts and outdoor highlight of the summer, it's the final weekend of Green Box Arts Festival in Green Mountain Falls. Take a self-guided tour of public art, including Jason Hackenwerth's "wacky inflatable art" Animal Soul Sculptures. The new public art this summer is Heartmouth by Pard Morrison and Pondering Ponderosas with Purpose by Chad Mount. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. greenboxarts.org
SATURDAY
Take part in the September Public Art at Home Challenge, the city's neighborhood public art event on five monthly Saturdays. Create your own art or entertainment at home to be enjoyed by people passing by. Post photos on social media with #cospublicartathome
SATURDAY
Slopper Eating Champs will be live-streamed at 1 p.m., as world champion hot dog eating competitor Joey Chestnut takes on Pueblo's famous sloppers from a private location at the State Fair in Pueblo. Last year's champ, Darron Breeden of Virginia, will return after eating 28.25 of the little Colorado beef burgers smothered in Pueblo green chile in eight minutes. coloradostatefair.com.
MONDAY
Motorcycles and cars will be hitting the road on the holiday for the American Legion Riders Stock the Pantry Poker Run to help Fresh Start Center. The community resource center helps the east side of town and the plains with programs including sustainable agriculture, food distribution and employment. Register for the ride at 9 a.m., with safety briefing at 10 a.m., at Jak's Brewing, 11860 Stapleton Drive, Peyton. $20 per passenger and food pantry nonperishable donations. Last vehicle in, 3 p.m. Gary, 719-822-3270.
Note: Some activities could face cancellation because of changing COVID-19 restrictions. Check website before going.