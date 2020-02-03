Grammy Award-winning blues musician Boz Scaggs will bring his new tour to Pikes Peak Center on June 13.
Tickets for his "Out of the Blues Tour" are $39.95 to $89.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
Scaggs' half-century career includes a stint during the '60s as a member of the Steve Miller Band, before he launched his solo career in 1969 with his eponymous debut album.
His popularity continued throughout the '70s, with hits "It's Over," "Lido Shuffle" and "Lowdown." He dropped out of the limelight in the '80s to open a couple of businesses and raise his children but returned with a number of albums, including two filled with jazz standards.