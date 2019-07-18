KRDO sports director Rob Namnoum has been a fixture in Colorado Springs since 1999. To get to know the person away from the camera, I asked five simple questions of Namnoum, the gold medal-winning TV sports anchor in the 2019 Best of the Springs magazine and the play-by-play voice of the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
1. What would you do for a career if you weren’t a sportscaster?
It would probably be some line of work where I work with kids. I would have tried to become a P.E. teacher and coach high school sports. I have two kids, Robbie and Grace, and coach many of their teams. I get such a kick out of watching kids play sports with joy.
Another profession that I’m pretty sure I would have had a good run in is a model for hair products. It still could be an avenue I pursue because my hair game remains strong.
2. If your TV had only three shows or networks on it, what would you be watching?
The three networks I would want to have would be ABC, ESPN and TNT. My favorite show on ABC is the “Friday Night Blitz.” It comes out in the fall, and it is 10 episodes of pure high school football bliss. I also enjoy “Inside the NBA” on TNT. I love Charles Barkley’s honest and unapologetic approach to life and broadcasting. He’s hilarious.
A show that makes me envious is “Pardon the Interruption” on ESPN because the hosts have intelligent takes on daily sports topics. It is the antithesis of most sports television “debate” shows. Most of the people on these types of programs don’t believe half the things they say, which I find insincere and unauthentic. But not “PTI.”
3. When you were a kid, what did you imagine yourself doing for a living?
As a kid I imagined myself playing center field or pitching for the Red Sox or playing forward for the Celtics. I was a huge Celtics and Red Sox fan. I was also a big dreamer. I would daydream in class of being the next Larry Bird or Roger Clemens. Everyday I played some sort of sport in the streets or in a park. I played endless amounts of wiffle ball or basketball at a park or in someone’s driveway.
Funny thing is, these days from time to time, I have dreams that I play wide receiver for the Denver Broncos. It must be because I talk about them so much. In case you were wondering, in those dreams I am an Ed McCaffrey-like receiver. Dreams never die.
4. What’s the most challenging/misunderstood part of your job?
The most challenging part of my job is trying to pack my sportscasts with all of the sporting events and great stories we have going on every day here in southern Colorado. On some days, we have too much content but my time is limited. Sometimes it’s like trying to squeeze a size 14 foot into a size 2 shoe.
The most misunderstood part of my job is that I sit around and watch sports all day. People are also amazed that at times I have to shoot my own video. If you aren’t a jack of all trades in my profession, you probably won’t be in TV news for long.
5. As a broadcaster, what do you think of the movie “Anchorman’? How much of it is accurate/inaccurate?
Sadly, some of the ego part is accurate. However, because it is set in a different era of television, it doesn’t reflect the modern-day TV journalist. I’m sure some of it rings true for the TV journalists who worked in the 1970s and ‘80s but not in 2019.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.