KOAA morning news anchor Brie Groves has been keeping southern Colorado viewers informed since joining the TV station in 2016.
To get to know the person away from the camera, I asked Groves five simple questions:
1. What three foods do you have to have in your fridge or pantry?
If I could only pick one food to eat forever, it would have to be cheese. It’s something that is always in my fridge. But because I married a Wisconsin boy and lived in the Midwest for five years, it has to be the good stuff. Luckily, I’m blessed to have a mother-in-law that will bring the goods as an excuse to visit Colorado.
On a more practical note, protein bars can always be found in our pantry. I need nutrition through the morning show, but I also like to wake up at the very last minute possible. I am not a planner. Two kids that are 2 and under and a 2 a.m. wake-up call? I need those last 36 seconds of shut-eye.
That brings me right to my third choice, fruit snacks. This one is simply for toddler bribing.
2. If your TV had only three shows or networks on it, what would you be watching?
Sometimes I wish TV only had three networks to choose from because I often spend more time looking at the guide than actually watching a show. When we made the switch from cable to streaming, I did have to make sure we were still going to be able to get HGTV. I’m a home decor and refurbishing nut. It’s my therapy. I love a good garage sale where I can grab a piece of cheap furniture and transform it. I’m in the midst of fixing up a dresser right now.
Food Network is on my list, too. I love the competition and the cooking. It’s a passion of mine, and I’m a big farm-to-table person. I grew up in the sticks of northeastern Colorado in a small town with no stoplights, let alone a fast-food joint. I don’t have the taste buds for eating out every night, and Food Network gives me ideas on how to add variety to our dinners.
After that, some sort of reality TV so I can turn off my brain and just unwind.
And of course my favorite has to be “News5 Today.” That morning team puts on one heck of a show.
3. When you were a kid, what did you imagine yourself doing for a living?
Most of my life I have chased after the idea of helping those experiencing pain. I’ve always wanted to be a grief counselor. My dad passed away during our Christmas vacation in tragic circumstances. It taught me how important empathy is.
My mom was left to raise six kids on her own. We were very aware of how to address difficult emotions with each other and situations others went through.
4. What do you think you’d do for a career if you weren’t a newscaster?
If I weren’t a newscaster, I would most definitely be doing something with children. Being a mom was my calling. We worked hard to be able to have a family and, even in the toughest of times, I love every second of it.
I want to give every kid the opportunity to make a mark in this world. I’m hoping to get the opportunity to volunteer at our new Children’s Hospital soon.
5. What’s the most challenging/misunderstood part of your job?
Journalism is an amazing thing, but it can definitely be challenging. We are feeling these emotional stories just like you do. There is no off switch for our feelings, even though it might look that way.
I love the stories where we get to talk about those making a difference in this world but, unfortunately, there’s that other side. The tragic stories stay in my heart and in my prayers for many years. We are part of this community, and these are all of our stories.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.