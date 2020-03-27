KKTV’s Taylor Kilgore, a California native who played college basketball, has been reporting on the local sports scene since 2016. To get to know the person away from the camera, I asked Kilgore seven simple questions:
Question: When you were a kid, what did you imagine yourself doing for a living?
Answer: I wanted to be a country pop star but quickly realized I didn’t have singing talent. I also used to picture myself being an actress. I thought playing a superhero on the big screen would be the coolest thing but honestly didn’t think past being a basketball player as a kid.
I will say I have always had a fascination with learning people’s stories. Now looking back, this was such a clear career path for me combining all my passions. It wasn’t until the summer before my junior year of college when I decided I wanted to be a sports broadcaster. I was watching a game with my grandpa and he pointed at the sideline reporter and said, “That’s what you should do.” He was always right.
Q: Basketball seems to be a big part of your life. You played the sport in college and your husband is a college coach. What is it about the game that you enjoy so much?
A: Basketball was my first love. My dad coached me growing up and the first dream I can remember was to play basketball at the college level. The game brought me lifelong friendships and is also how I met my husband. We met playing at the same college. We both feel really lucky to have careers that we love and are passionate about. My playing days are over, but I’m now a proud coach’s wife and nothing makes me happier than still being part of a team.
Q: Tell me about a time you were completely starstruck.
A: I met Drew Brees when my brother was playing for the New Orleans Saints. It was at a restaurant at the team hotel before a road game. Drew couldn’t have been nicer but something about meeting him as a sister of his teammate and not a reporter had me totally starstruck.
Q: What has been one of your strangest or funniest encounters with a TV viewer?
A: I’ve been asked to prom a few times. I also was at a wedding in California and a man asked to take a picture with me for his friends back home in the Springs.
Q: What co-workers do you hang out with the most?
A: KKTV news reporter Catherine Silver is one of my best friends in the business. She and I worked together in our last market so we have been friends for years now. I am also super close with Dianne Derby. Being able to learn from her every day has been one of the biggest blessings of working at KKTV. She is equally as kind and funny as she is talented.
Q: What’s the most enjoyable sports story you’ve reported on?
A: That is such a tough question to answer. There have been so many people and teams who have inspired me over the years. I did a cool story a few years back on U.S. Paralympian Billy Lister. He is a stroke survivor who found a new sense of freedom through cycling. Being able to cover the amazing athletes who train at the USOTC is one of my favorite parts of this job.
Q: Is a hot dog a sandwich or something else? Please explain.
A: A hot dog is not a sandwich. I have heard the arguments, but for me it comes down to the type of bread. A hot dog is in a bun. A sandwich is between two slices of bread or a roll. I love sandwiches and I love hot dogs, but they are not the same thing.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.