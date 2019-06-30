KKTV 11 News anchor Dianne Derby has been a fan favorite since arriving in Colorado Springs in 2012. To get to know the person away from the camera, I asked Derby — the gold-medal winning TV anchor in the 2019 Best of the Springs magazine — five simple questions.
1. If your TV had only three shows or networks, what would you watch?
“60 Minutes,” “Cops” and Netflix. My favorite show growing up was “Cops.” Friday nights with my parents and younger brother included pizza and “Cops.” I loved watching the drama and still do. I also think “60 Minutes” is the best thing on television. I love Netflix documentaries, too. I like watching real life unfold on TV.
2. As a kid, what did you imagine yourself doing for a living?
I always imagined it would be this. I didn’t have the guts to pursue it until later in life. In college, my gut told me do it, but I held back. I lived vicariously through one of my college best friends, Erin Andrews. She chose sports, and I chose news. She lived and breathed sports. I wanted that same passion about my career and never felt it deep down.
After getting my first master’s degree in higher education administration, I had a series of odd interviews and had a come-to-Jesus moment with myself. I remember thinking, “What will you regret if you don’t try?” So I went after my dream and enrolled for a second master’s degree in communications. Having a true passion made everything fall into place.
3. What would you do for a career if you weren’t a newscaster?
I would be a therapist. I believe one of our greatest desires is to be known and understood. I love getting to that place with people, and I can easily talk about difficult things. I’m scared of everything but talking about difficult things. It’s the only brave part of me. I think that’s how I’ve been able to gain the trust of so many sources in my career. They know I care deeply and will hear them, really hear them.
4. What’s the most challenging/misunderstood part of your job?
The most challenging part is telling the evil stories. Three stories in my career have shaken me to the core. They’re forever with me and are the reason I worry about things excessively. Think it won’t happen to you? I have a story about how it happened to someone else. Don’t think that food, drug, infant carrier can’t harm you or your family member? I’ve got a story about where it did. My husband goes crazy with that because I always think worst-case scenario. He’s spent a career as a first responder. He runs toward danger. I avoid it at all costs.
5. If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
To have more time. I have met so many fascinating people in my career. Almost every day, I meet or interview people and think, “Wait! I need 10 more hours with this person. I don’t want this interview to end.” Those people move me. Many have become dear friends and important influences in my life. One of the greatest is the late Jim Downing. He was my mentor for many years until he died at 104 in 2018. I miss him every day, but his lessons are with me.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.