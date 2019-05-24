Between his time at KRDO and Fox 21, meteorologist Matt Meister has been engaging Colorado Springs audiences with his infectious enthusiasm for nearly 15 years. To get to know the man away from the camera, I asked Meister — the gold medal-winning TV weather anchor in the 2019 Best of the Springs magazine — five simple questions.
1. What three foods do you have to have in your fridge or pantry?
I love cooking. It’s a little bit of a creative outlet for me, but I love eating even more. The newest thing for me that has to be in the pantry are Ritz Crisp & Thins Sweet Chili and Sour Cream Chips. They are ridiculously good, and I love them. Like, the whole bag at a time love them.
The second thing is salsa. I love salsa. Chips and salsa, eggs and salsa, meat and salsa or just a big ole spoonful of salsa. I love fire-roasted in particular, especially from Salsa Brava. I waited tables in college at a restaurant that served a very similar fire-roasted type, and Salsa Brava’s hits the spot for me. I love making my own version of it at home.
The last thing I always have to have on hand is cheese. Cheese is so good. There’s nothing to eat, you say? Not if you have cheese! Alone it’s great. Shredded on things, it’s great. Melt it and put things in it, and cheese is great. I love all the cheese.
2. If your TV had only three shows or networks, what would you watch?
My family loves watching “MasterChef Junior.” It is such a good show. The kids treat each other the way adults in our society should be treating each other, and they are really creative and skilled chefs. It’s also nice to see Gordon Ramsay with a little bit of a different critiquing style on the show too.
I’m really too busy to watch much in the way of TV, but I can always sit down and watch sports, so whichever channel or network is carrying a Major League Baseball game or a college baseball game, I’ll plop down on the couch and watch. Given my schedule though, I usually end up watching the inside of my eyelids.
3. When you were a kid, what did you imagine doing for a living?
I’ve always wanted to be a meteorologist, and I have the true pleasure of living out my dream at a great station with a wonderful group of people, in a world-class community with exciting and always changing weather. I couldn’t be more blessed. My brothers would make fun of how much of The Weather Channel I’d watch when we were kids, but turns out it was just training for my career. I tried to step away for a few years, but it turns out I have the incurable disease of weather. It’s a part of who I am.
4. What’s the most challenging part of your job?
It’s very difficult to cover all of the weather variability in the viewing area in the two to three minutes that we get on TV. We know so much more than we’re able to share on the air. That’s why social media is so great. Have a question about your specific area? It’s really easy to get in touch with us.
5. If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
I already have it; I can see into the future! (chuckles)
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.