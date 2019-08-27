The concert-style theater show “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” will drop by Pikes Peak Center on Oct. 15.
Alas, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel will not grace the stage. They’ll be portrayed by actors.
Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The show chronicles the successful careers of the folk and rock duo of Simon and Garfunkel, who started as Tom and Jerry before becoming one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s. They acrimoniously split in 1970, but then reunited at a 1981 concert in New York City’s Central Park.
Popular Simon & Garfunkel songs include “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and “Cecilia.”
