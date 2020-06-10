It happened again on the first day of June. On Twitter, again.
Country star Maren Morris had something to say to her 738,000 followers after seeing photos of President Donald Trump holding a Bible in front of the St. John’s Episcopal Church across the street from the White House.
“Yeah, that Bible has never been once cracked open,” Morris wrote.
The comments rolled in, including a phrase that has been directed at musicians over and over. “Stick to making music, Maren,” one Twitter user said.
When fans don’t like what a musician says, particularly in a country music space, the most common refrain is just stick to the music.
But is that fair to ask?
Telling musicians to stick to the music translates to demanding they not talk about their life experiences as humans and citizens. These experiences inspire the very music they’re asked to stick to.
If you like their music, you only have that person writing the lyrics and building the melodies to thank. That person has ideas and struggles and they get angry when they think something’s wrong. It’s up to them to decide if they’d like to speak up.
Of course, if they say something, as in the case of Morris, some of their audience won’t agree. That’s what stops many influential people from saying, well, anything that could be seen as controversial.
Not everyone wants musicians to stay silent. It seems like, at least according to my Twitter feed, musicians are being called upon, sometimes by other musicians, to speak out more.
I’ve seen this a lot in response to the ongoing George Floyd protests and the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I have a question,” wrote country singer Mickey Guyton on Twitter. “Why is it so hard for some people to publicly denounce racism?”
She then wrote, “Silence is deafening.” Morris responded by saying, “They think it’s polarizing their fan base or is ‘political,’ which it is 100% (expletive) not.”
There’s one guy I think handles this well: Folk singer Jason Isbell. He’s very good at Twitter and at balancing tense conversations with his fans.
Last week, Isbell repeatedly tweeted about his white privilege and pointed his followers to black musicians — like Yola, Fantastic Negrito and Jesmyn Ward — they should listen to.
“You’re gonna lose some of your audience!” he wrote, quoting something he heard from fans.
His response? “Maybe so, but I get to keep ALL of my SOUL.”
When you become a fan of a musician, they can turn into a role model. They can help you decide what you think about the world. So it’s nice to know where they stand. It’s nice to know more about their soul.
But that can only happen if they don’t stick just to the music.