Shen Yun Performing Arts will bring its new production to Pikes Peak Center next year.
Tickets for the April 16-18 performances are $83 to $153 and go on sale Nov. 11. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The group of classical Chinese artists uses martial arts, Chinese opera, folk dancing and acrobatics to tell the story of Chinese culture and its historical figures. The performances will feature stories about Communist China, with gallant heroes, dragons and divine beings, done by dancers wearing detailed period costumes in large-scale dance numbers.
An accompanying 40-piece orchestra will feature traditional instruments, as well as the ancient Chinese instruments pipa and erhu.