IF YOU GO

What: "Shakespeare in the Sangres," featuring "Twelfth Night" by William Shakespeare and "The Misanthrope" by Molière

When: Opens Friday, runs through July 3; "The 12th Night," 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 24 and July 2; 2 p.m. Sunday and June 16; "The Misanthrope," 6 p.m. June 17, 25 and July 1; 2 p.m. June 19 and July 3

Where: Silver West Feedstore Amphitheater Park, behind Historic Jones Theater, 119 Main St., Westcliffe

Price: $20, $15 18 and younger and veterans, $5 12 and younger, reservations recommended; 719-783-3004, email wcpa@jonestheater.com, jonestheater.com