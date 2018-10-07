A cursing Boy Wonder, superhero sex and R-rated violence might compel many to try the DC Universe streaming service’s first original live-action series, “Titans.”
“Titans” will debut on the DCU service Friday. But the sizzle of taking a live-action DC series to a more adult level takes a back seat to the one thing fans of these classic series want to see: the Titans together.
Before we get to them assembling, know that this show is violent. Robin/Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), a cop when the mask is off, is caped at night and looking to re-establish the reputation of his mantle and get out of Batman’s shadow. The mere mention of Batman gets to him, and he lets the rage out when in combat against bad guys on the streets, delivering pain by fist and a cool staff inspired by Tim Drake (the third Robin in the comics), sometimes leaving permanent scars.
The sex and murder seem to be a reminder that yes, this show can go there, as it’s usually only delivered in quick flashes. Some characters seem obviously there simply to be killed later. A la “Watchmen,” we get a hero with some issues in the bedroom.
Hawk and Dove (Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly) add splashes of a superhero feel, as Dick doesn’t suit up as Robin much at the beginning. Kelly seems a little out of place as part of a gritty, masked-vigilante duo of lovers, but a light bulb will go off over your head in regard to her casting when you see her spark with Robin, which makes any visit from him a nuisance to Hawk.
“Titans” starts to verge on something special when fate begins bringing these DC icons together. Their times apart in the first few episodes aren’t nearly as interesting as when they meet, except for Starfire (Anna Diop), who lights up every scene she’s in and could be the best thing about this show.
Those coming-together moments grow into something more very slowly. Why? Because this DC streaming service won’t be like Netflix. There’s no binging all episodes at once, at least not at first. Episodes will debut weekly. If you want to see how the Titans come together to take flight, you’ll have to stick around and pay for that DCU app for a while.
“Titans” isn’t up to par with a Netflix/Marvel superhero streaming experience. But they could do enough to take it to that level if this series plays its cards right.