With free hot chocolate, Elf Scavenger Hunt, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus visits, music and reindeer, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, $9-$14.50, $12.50 seniors and military, park at Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, shuttles run continuously; broadmoor.com/winter-lights-2018
Something else: Winter Lights, 9 .a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and some weeknights, through Feb. 24, check online for dates.
As the days grow shorter and darker, one part of town will burst into light.
At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Seven Falls will throw the switch and light up South Cheyenne Cañon with more than 100,000 twinkling white lights, plus a few red ones thrown in for good measure. The lighting coincides with the Winter Lights event, which features an Elf Scavenger Hunt, visits with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, music, reindeer visits and hot chocolate.
Attendees can visit during the day, save their receipt and return during the evening to ogle the lights. The seven cascading waterfalls will have more than 20 spotlights trained on them, in red, green and blue for the holidays.
“We’re still close to the big city,” said Sasha Burke, director of operations at Seven Falls. “We’re right here and you can feel like you’re out in the woods and enjoying Colorado. It’s not far from your back door and a beautiful way to start the holidays.”
Members of The Broadmoor’s housekeeping department also will be on hand Saturday. They took home second place at a Broadmoor talent show and will sing Christmas carols at the pavilion from 4:30-5 p.m. Seven Falls is owned by the famous pink hotel.
James Hull purchased the land in 1882 and is credited with imagining the natural falls as a tourist attraction. He built a road through the canyon and built a stairway alongside the falls that now contains 224 steps. Don’t worry, there’s also an elevator that takes visitors to the Eagle Nest viewing platform.
If the chilly temperatures or icy roads are holding people back from seeing the lights in person, Seven Falls offers the next best thing: a 24/7 live web cam. Find it at broadmoor.com/ media-gallery/webcam.
JENNIFER MULSON, THE GAZETTE, 636-0270, JEN.MULSON@GAZETTE.COM