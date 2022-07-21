Scriptwriter Peter Storey knows at least two things well: fighting fires and making theater.
So the Pike National Forest wildland firefighter and writer, director and actor mashed the two together in “Promise of the Garden,” a new original production by his theater troupe, Campfire Theater.
“It’s not a combination you run into so often,” Storey said about his two passions, as the Lake George resident waited to hear if he would be leaving by day’s end to join firefighting crews in Utah, California or Alaska.
The show opens Friday and runs Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 13. Parental discretion is advised, as strong language is used throughout.
Campfire Theater approaches staging a play quite a bit differently than a traditional theater company. There’s no folding yourself into a seat inside a theater and waiting for the actors to pop out on stage. In the Storey method, audience members meet outdoors and take in the 90 minute-play as they walk a trail.
Last summer, the group staged “An American Night’s Dream,” a twist on Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” at Monument Valley Park. This year, attendees will meet at Bear Creek Nature Center and stroll about one and a half miles along nearby trails, watching the scenes unfurl along the way. Chairs are welcome.
“It creates a sense of immersion that’s different, but equally powerful to a stage in a theater,” Storey said. “Using the world around you helps you look at it in a different way. And it’s a lot cheaper than renting a theater.”
Storey based the new show on Joseph Conrad’s 1899 novella, “Heart of Darkness,” a classic that has enthralled him since high school. Conrad’s story introduces readers to the seaman Charles Marlow, who’s hired by a Belgian company to captain a river steamer on the Congo River, where he begins to hear tales of another company employee, Kurtz, who is stationed deep in the woods.
That novella inspired the Academy Award-winning 1979 movie “Apocalypse Now,” though its setting was changed to the Vietnam War. It follows a secret mission along a river to assassinate Colonel Kurtz, a military officer accused of murder and presumed insane.
In “Promise of the Garden,” Mark returns from working in Antarctica and seeks a job with meaning. He finds one at a scientific research station in the Western woods, and learns of Pomona, a scientist who’s doing groundbreaking research nearby, though nobody’s quite sure what she’s up to. When wildfires threaten her camp, Mark decides to rescue her, and in so doing, gleans how she’s been spending her time, which is quite unexpected.
“She’s the Kurtz character, looking to build a new society,” Storey said. “Has her vision gone a little too far? It’s that tension of seeing societal issues and seeing a radical solution, but is that feasible or just insane? The main character is left wondering.”
Storey wrote the three-act script two years ago using iambic pentameter, a type of verse that alternates short and long syllables to create a rhythm. He calls it a tragedy, but a fast and funny one.
“I love the story and the structure of it — the witness tragedy,” he said. “In ‘Heart of Darkness,’ he goes all the way into the Congo. In ‘Apocalypse Now,’ he goes into Vietnam. Now he’s back in America. Heart of darkness isn’t a blank corner of a map, it’s what he doesn’t know about his own country. He’s trying to find his own country and finds the heart of darkness.”
