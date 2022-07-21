Elevate Productions, a division of Colorado Ballet Society, will present the Tony Award-winning "Matilda the Musical" Friday through Sunday at Brown Center for the Arts. The show, based on Roald Dahl's famous 1988 children's novel of the same name, stars a 5-year-old girl surrounded by miserable adults, who manages to find a loving, maternal relationship with a schoolteacher and a way to use her telekinesis super power for good.