After two decades of making music in Colorado Springs, VooDoo Hawks lead singer Rikki Dee Hall has no shortage of ideas for new songs.
With a voice that lends itself to the screaming pitches of hard rock, Hall, now a grandfather, takes the stage with the same enthusiasm he brought to the band in 1998. It’s his body that’s wearing out, he says.
Halloween this year will be the official 20th anniversary date for the VooDoo Hawks, a band with four full-length albums, including the latest, “Heartbreaks & Celebrations,” and four EPs to its name. A new album, as yet unnamed, is expected to be released by the end of the year.
“I always look at our music as a culmination of everything we’ve ever listened to,” Hall said.
It helps that he has a recording studio in his basement.
“We’re also looking at a live album to commemorate our 20th anniversary,” he said. “But what we really need is a platinum album so we can get rid of our day gigs.”
“Trying to juggle it all is hard on everyone in the group,” said Matt Martinez, who sings and plays keyboards. “This music takes a lot of rehearsing.”
The VooDoo Hawks go on the road, though not frequently. The band plans to play at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in August. It’s a trip they’ve made three times, though Hall says some of his memories from performing at the storied event are foggy.
“This band was built on the internet. The first time I played Sturgis, I did 15 shows in seven days. This time, we’ll play two times.”
Most of their trips are closer to home.
“We’re weekend warriors. We play on the weekend and come home and sleep in our own beds,” Hall said. “Going on the road is different from when we started.”
In the Pikes Peak region, the band plays most often at Stargazers Theatre and at festivals such as Territory Days in Old Colorado City and the Tejon Street Bike Fest. They have opened for 38 Special, Marshall Tucker, Jeff Healey, the late Leon Russell and Hot Tuna.
“We like doing opening spots. It gets us in front of a big audience,” Hall said. “But Colorado Springs is home. We try to play at least a couple of shows here a year. It gives our families a chance to come see us.”
The band performs half original songs and half covers at its shows.
“When it comes to songwriting, we share royalties. We break everything down equally,” Hall said. “Everybody shares in the writing.”
“We try to do originals,” Martinez said. “Original music is what we’re all about.”
Hall added, “We could be playing in front of 10 people or 10,000 people. We still give it all we’ve got.”
What keeps the band together?
“We’re all friends before music. We’re all pretty much laid back,” Hall said. “Come back in 20 years, and we’ll do the 40th anniversary story.”
