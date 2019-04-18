Elmo in King's Landing? Cookie Monster in Westworld?
No, these aren't unusual crossover episodes between HBO programs, it's "Sesame Streets'" low-key social media push to teach people about the importance of respect. In a series of short videos posted on the "Sesame Street" Twitter and Facebook accounts viewers will get a model, courtesy of everyone's favorite Muppets, of how we can all get along.
One video features Elmo visiting "Game of Thrones" to help Cersei (Lena Headey) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) get over their differences. Another video features hip hop artist Common rapping about respect with a plethora of "Sesame Street" characters. If you're a fan of "Westworld," you'll find Cookie Monster's chat with Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) both humorous and full of inside jokes only fans of the show will understand.
The videos are part of Sesame Workshops "Respect Brings Us Together" campaign. An integral part of its 50th celebration, the campaign is meant to highlight the importance of respecting one another using some of pop culture's favorite sworn enemies.
The "Respect Brings Us Together" campaign will continue throughout the year. If the recently released videos are any indication of what's to come, Sesame Workshops will certainly get its message across.
Give it, live it, #RESPECT. @common #RespectBringsUsTogether pic.twitter.com/250yrWXLYM— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) April 18, 2019
Respect brings us together, and if anyone can convince @GameOfThrones's Cersei and Tyrion to get along, a familiar furry red friend might just be the one. #RespectIsComing #RespectBringsUsTogether pic.twitter.com/4i94lU6YIh— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) April 18, 2019