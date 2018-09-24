During the year Sarah Koenig spent embedded in Cleveland’s Justice Center Complex for the new season of “Serial,” employees a few times mistook her for a student journalist and asked what school she attended.
“School? I’m pushing 50 — I barely remember where I went to school,” the host recalls thinking. And then: “Oh, I look sloppy. I’m by myself. I’m this random creature walking around your place of work.”
Even the bellwether of the criminal-justice podcasting world doesn’t get recognized in a courthouse. But maybe a close listener would have known Koenig by her voice. After all, “Serial” has been downloaded more than 340 million times since it launched in late 2014. The podcast electrified the medium and ushered it into the mainstream, becoming the first to win a Peabody Award.
Perhaps as important, it also exposed an appetite for true crime stories that since has been satiated by a growing number of podcasts: “S-Town” and “Crimetown,” “Missing and Murdered” and “My Favorite Murder,” “Wine and Crime” and “White Wine True Crime!”
The second season of “Serial,” while still popular, didn’t generate nearly as much buzz as the first. And last week, in this true-crime saturated environment, “Serial” released Season 3, which heads in a decidedly different direction than its predecessors. Koenig and fellow reporter Emmanuel Dzotsi tackle the criminal justice system as a whole by presenting multiple Cleveland cases, each allotted one to three episodes.
But will the podcast’s newest endeavor be heard above the noise?
Nicholas Quah, who monitors the podcast industry through his trade newsletter Hot Pod, isn’t too worried about the future of “Serial.” The team operates at a level that Quah says few have been able to match — “It’s night and day” — as Koenig and Snyder spent decades fine-tuning their catchy, empathetic brand of storytelling on public radio programs such as “This American Life.”
But even “Serial” will have to work harder. Its 2016 second season — about Bowe Bergdahl, a U.S. soldier imprisoned by the Taliban and later charged with deserting his base in Afghanistan — attracted an average of 10.6 million listeners per episode versus the first season’s 17.3 million.