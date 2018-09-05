Linda Fleming says her exhibition “Confluence” will provide a peek into her mind.
The sculptures are in four separate chambers, as are the chambers of the brain, she said. They vary in scale and material, but the confluent themes demonstrate a common “core.”
“I really like bringing works together over time,” Fleming said. “Things I’ve made in the past with things I’m just working on and seeing how those ideas intersect. That’s the idea of confluence. I’ll be working on the newest possible thing I can think of, and there will be something in my past that references it, without me even knowing it.”
“Confluence” is among many exhibits opening this month. The reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Ent Center for the Arts at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Other exhibits are to open Friday for the First Friday Art Walk. “Rebirth” is the first local show by Alyssa Karpa, Peak Radar coordinator at the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region. The opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at COPPeR.
Her work, too, reflects her mind and emotions.
“It’s an interesting way to get to know someone, by looking at their work,” Karpa said. “For me, I’m pouring my emotions into what I’m making. It’s not just the emotions of what the work is about. It’s one day I’m frustrated, and I’m working on those pieces and that’s there.”
Karpa said she is a domestic violence survivor who suffered post-traumatic stress disorder. “Rebirth” is mostly textile art: weaving, embroidery and decayed fabric. Fabric shows how the body experiences trauma, she said.
“You can crumple fabric and lay it out, and it’s going to hold those wrinkles. It’s kind of like how in your body, you’re stressed and you hold those stressors. So does the fabric. To me, all of the materials that you can be using, they can hold ... You are putting the fabric through an entire ordeal, and it is holding that like your body and your mind. You hold those memories.”
Karpa said she wants this exhibition to foster community and healing, comforting anyone who has had a similar experience, and she hopes “Rebirth” will introduce people to the local arts scene in Colorado Springs.
“If I can be vulnerable in my work, it opens me up to being able to have a dialogue about how I’m feeling, about how maybe the things I’m feeling are similar to how other people are feeling, and how I then, in turn, can help them,” she said.
Art enthusiasts can peer into the minds of many artists at exhibitions opening this month. More than a dozen events will occur during the First Friday Art Walk. COPPeR provides a free shuttle bus for the art walk from 5 to 8 p.m.
By Haley Witt, the gazette