John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s sons came together and posed for an epic selfie, giving Beatles fans a blast from the past on Monday. Sean Ono Lennon posted photo of him and James McCartney on Instagram — and followers couldn’t help to point the striking resemblance between them and their legendary dads.
Lennon uploaded the picture with the caption: “Peakaboo…” The photo now has more than 26,000 likes on social media platform, with many commenters getting overjoyed over the reunion.
“How fantastic to see John and Paul’s sons together, love this XX,” wrote one user. Another said, “The spitting images of your parents!”