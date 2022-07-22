If you ever find yourself in need of an impromptu selfie, there’s a new spot for that in downtown Colorado Springs.
Selfie Bear Bear, billed as a selfie boutique and interactive art experience, opened in early July on North Tejon Street near Colorado College.
The so-called Instagram studio or modern photo gallery comes from the mind of Erin Spradlin, a Colorado Springs native, real estate agent and art lover.
She and her husband started the Denver Graffiti Tour, an immersive tour of street art, murals and graffiti in the River North neighborhood.
Spradlin wanted to bring an artsy experience to her hometown and was inspired by places such as the Selfie Museum in Denver that have commoditized and validated the social media generation’s interest in photo taking.
Spradlin said she knows there’s a “disdain” for selfies, and that some might not understand building a business around the act of documenting oneself. But she sees it as “harmless fun.”
“This is an extension of modern technology and people expressing themselves,” she said. “We want to experience things over buying things.”
Selfie Bear Bear offers an experience. The 1,500-square-foot space has four rooms with a total of 20 backgrounds, ranging from funky murals to three-dimensional shapes and neon lights.
It comes with emoji-themed backgrounds and a motto: “Your selfies. Our backdrops.”
“Whatever you call us, the goal is the same,” its website says. “Adding a fun experience to Colorado Springs. We think having a dedicated space for your best Colorado Springs’ Instagram photos, TikToks, Hinge, Bumble, Facebook, LinkedIn or other profile looks has to be a good thing.”
It is open Thursday through Sunday as well as for private events. Patrons just have to bring a camera and are encouraged to “interact with the space and take that perfect photo,” the site said.