When the message arrived in the pastor’s inbox, she couldn’t look away.

The Rev. Marta Fioriti of Black Forest Community Church didn’t have to read beyond the subject line: “We’re asylum seekers.” She knew what to do.

The request came from Jed Brien, founder and director of The Nicavangelists, a traveling performance group made up of young at-risk Nicaraguans.

Members survive by traveling around the world to churches, where they perform a blend of folk singing, break dancing and tricking, a martial arts-like discipline. The churches provide housing, clothing and food.

Brien explained the group’s mission and ended the email with a question. Would Black Forest Community Church host the group for a few days?

Fioriti couldn’t say “yes” fast enough.

After all, Fioriti had given her congregation a theme for the year: “All ages, voices, stories, hearts. On Earth as it is in Heaven.”

“That’s us saying, ‘No matter who you are, we welcome you,’” she said. “Our door is open to you.”

Ahead of the Nicavangelists’ visit, the pastor lept into action. The church’s shower hadn’t been used in years, so she got it fixed. Church members are buying groceries. Mattresses were donated. A community meal is planned.

The Nicavangelists, who will perform during the church’s morning services on Sunday, Nov. 10, haven’t felt that same acceptance everywhere.

On a mission

Brien grew up in Australia as the son of a Christian pastor and missionary.

“That’s how I learned to be passionate about people,” he said. “It struck me that we live in a world without love for all people. That’s been a springboard for everything I do.”

He moved to Nicaragua to teach at a Christian school. After seeing the suffering of young people there — many are surrounded by violence, abused because of their sexual orientation and involved in prostitution, drugs and gangs — Brien started the nonprofit Capital on the Edge based in Managua. Out of that nonprofit came the Nicavangelists, which have toured since 2013. Through performing, Brien hopes to give the young men a passion and a way of life off of the streets. Their shows combine spiritual themes and Nicaraguan culture.

“We want to share with the world the hope we have and the beauty of the culture these kids come from,” Brien said.

After protests began in April 2018 against Nicaragua’s ruler Daniel Ortega, the troupe’s mission grew. They want to share the struggles and violence happening in their home country.

And Fioriti wants her church to be open to hearing those stories.

“There’s no better way to engage these challenging issues than to hear the personal stories of people who are living it,” she said. “It’s teaching our people about it firsthand. I can’t do that.”

‘It touches my heart’

There’s a reason Brien reached out to Black Forest Community Church and not others in the Pikes Peak region.

Roughly two years ago, the church joined the United Church of Christ denomination, in effect declaring itself open and affirming to people in the LGBTQ community.

After being turned away from more “right-leaning churches,” as Brien calls them, he has started to exclusively seek out United Church of Christ congregations when looking for hosts.

“We rely on these churches because they support our mission and they have a strong social justice conscience,” he said. “We could not do it without churches that accept everyone from all walks of life.”

Some churches have turned away the Nicavangelists for a few reasons, Brien says, including because some members are LGBTQ and, he said, “the asylum seeker issue has become highly politicized.”

“We’re not Broadway on wheels,” he said. “We’re telling a very raw story. We’d like to put a human face to the asylum seeker. We want to show the beauty of our culture and change what people think of Nicaragua.”

In recent years, Brien said plenty of church doors have been shut in his face.

“Honestly I don’t want to be in America right now,” he said. “We’ve experienced a heightened level of racism, since (President Donald Trump) was elected. It feels a little bit ugly.”

But then there are churches such as Black Forest.

“It touches my heart,” Brien said. “When we’re invited in, these people show they care.”