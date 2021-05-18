The highly anticpated musical "In the Heights" can be seen by Colorado movie goers three weeks early thanks to a national drive-in tour.
Drag n' Drive is sponsoring a three day Denver tour stop May 20-22, with two shows each day, at the Denver Premium Outlets shopping center.
The film, which was originally scheduled to be released in June 2020 but was pushed back due to the pandemic, is based on the musical stage play of the same name, with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”). Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) directed.
The film centers on Bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who lives in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City. A kind man and hard worker, he saves every penny and dreams of moving back to the country of his birth, the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, his friends are facing their own life altering challenges.
"In the Heights" is scheduled to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11. Head here for tickets.