The holiday season can bring up a range of emotions, from cheer to not-so-happy tears.
That range will take center stage during Holiday Play Festival, a collection of short plays, monologues and music presented by the Springs Ensemble Theatre.
The show, which opens Thursday with performances set through Dec. 19, includes 10 original works by local writers who take “hilarious, heartfelt, and sometimes irreverent looks at the holiday season,” as the event’s online description reads.
One play begins with a single mother waiting outside a toy store in hopes of buying a Cabbage Patch Doll for her child. Another follows a big city director who takes over a church’s Christmas pageant. One shares lessons on aging in the form of four women who take on the roles of leaves on a tree.
“The holidays mean so many different things to so many people,” said Jeremiah Walter, the Holiday Play Fest’s producer. “That’s what makes this show so diverse. You get these different viewpoints on what it means. It runs the gamut.”
Walter shared his own viewpoint in one comedic play, called “Polar Opposite,” about Santa Claus meeting a thinner, less joyful version of himself.
After coming up with the idea, Walter researched the history of Santa to bring the play to life.
“I was able to exercise the nerd in me,” he said.
The festival is quite the exercise for Walter, who is also directing part of the show. Figuring out how to pull off a fest filled with 10 shows and 11 actors and changing sets is no easy task. Many of the actors are playing at least three roles.
“It’s a challenge, but also a lot of fun to put together this puzzle,” he said. “It’s kind of a callback to variety shows.”
When the puzzle comes together, viewers will see a mix of original works that Walter says has “something for everyone.”
“That’s the nice thing about each of them being 10 minutes or so,” he said. “If you don’t care for one, you’ve only got to wait a few minutes and you’re onto something else.”
He doubts that will be the case, though, as he says each of the submissions are impressive in their own ways.
Walter’s favorite part of Holiday Play Fest is the fact that it’s happening again, following a lack of live theater opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The coolest thing is that these artists can do their art again,” he said. “There’s this magic to live theater and seeing the thing right there in front of you that you don’t get from watching things at home.”
There’s extra magic when you combine that with the holiday season.
“This season is inspiring to people,” Walter said. “It brings up ideas of love and sharing and giving. This show is our gift.”