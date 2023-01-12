Mark Masters — known as “the second-cleanest comedian in Colorado” — will be performing at 3E’s Comedy Club this weekend in a PG-rated show.
Masters, who explains his clean title in the show, will headline at the club at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
“It’s a little bit of a trade secret, you got to see me on stage to answer that,” he said. “I’m clean, but I’m funny.”
The family friendly show will include comedic retelling of Masters’ travels across the Northwest, as well as his funny takes on basic household items — like a garlic press.
“In those travels, I run into a lot of funny situations, and comedic things happen,” he said. “Everything from like arcane household items to funny family stories to personal stuff about me and my family will make up a Mark Masters comedy show.”
Masters, a headliner on the Pro-Comedy Tour, has worked with comedians from HBO, Comedy Central and Netflix.
Month to month, he can be found hosting the Vail Comedy Show, which he created a few years ago to bring comedians to the resort town. He also founded the Vail Comedy Festival, which debuted last year with more than 30 comedians from across the country across seven venues.
Masters said he’s excited to be back in the Springs — a city he enjoys performing in and visiting.
“I love Colorado Springs — Olympic City, USA. They’re the best, great audiences,” he said. “I love being in downtown Colorado Springs, it’s a lot of fun. It’s a great walkable area with great businesses.”
Masters has performed at 3E’s Club twice before, calling it a “first class” comedy venue.
“I’m thrilled to be back at 3E’s Comedy Club, which is a beautiful space. They get incredible acts, but it’s really an honor to be a headliner,” he said.
He went on to applaud 3E’s owner Eric Phillips.
“I’m really excited to be back at work with Eric Phillips, the owner. He’s a great businessman and a real treat to work with,” he said.
“Eric does just a terrific job of curating headliners, and so I’m just thrilled to be back at 3E’s.”
General admission tickets are $18, while VIP tickets are $55.