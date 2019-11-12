Zoinks! That famous crew of meddling kid detectives and their lovable mutt is coming to Pikes Peak Center next year.
"Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold" will be in town May 23. Tickets are $29.50 to $69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Citi cardholders can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The stage show, which features original music, dance, puppetry, interactive video, aerial arts and acrobatics, follows Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred and Velma, as they embark on a new investigation. They point The Mystery Machine in the direction of the fictitious South American town of Alta Luz, where ghostly sightings of The Lady in Gold are scaring people away from an annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration.