It’s tough to put your own spin on an iconic fictional character.

That’s the challenge actor Finn San Agustin and director Katie Medved faced in the “School of Rock” musical, based on the 2003 comedy film. The show, presented by the Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective, runs Friday and Saturday at Colorado Springs City Auditorium. The collective is working to preserve and transform the 100-year-old historic building.

How does one let go of what actor and musician Jack Black did in his gregarious and memorable portrayal of rock ‘n’ roll guitarist Dewey Finn in the film, and make the character their own?

“The most important part of our production is Finn making the distinction of this is not the Jack Black ‘School of Rock,’ this is Finn’s ‘School of Rock,’” Medved said. “It’s easy with a musical based on a movie to just do the movie. Our interpretation of it is more rock ‘n’ roll than Jack Black’s version of it.”

They agreed San Agustin wouldn’t fall back on doing a cheap impersonation of Black, which was a challenge for the performer because the movie was his favorite as a kid.

“I have all the isms of how Jack Black would do it,” San Agustin said. “We’re going more Ziggy Stardust rock star than Tenacious D. More flamboyant, more showy and pop star-y.”

For those unfamiliar, Ziggy Stardust was a fictional character created by English rock star David Bowie and his stage persona for a couple of years. Tenacious D is the comedy rock duo Black created with Kyle Gass.

In the show, which opened on Broadway in 2015 with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Dewey, a rock guitarist, gets the boot from his band. Feeling crunched to pay his rent, he decides to pose as a substitute teacher at a prep school, where he notices the musical talent of his middle grade students, as well as their lack of rock ‘n’ roll knowledge. While avoiding the nosy, disapproving school principal, Dewey molds the kids into a rock band so they can compete in a Battle of the Bands.

The 35-person cast from across the Pikes Peak region includes 13 who are under 14. Four professional musicians round out the roster.

“They are owning it,” Medved said about the teens and pre-teens. “It’s challenging because they’re playing instruments. They have to sing, dance, act and play their instruments live. They’re running from being a backup dancer to pick up a guitar to move a set piece to have a scene with Finn.”

Medved admires the way they revel in their talent and skills.

“I’m learning from them every day,” she said. “A 7-year-old told me I said to go from stage left to stage right and that was wrong. And I say, you’re right. They run the show and we let them. There’s so much local talent in Colorado Springs and from such a young age.”

The show was ideal for Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective President and CEO Linda Weise, who also founded the Colorado Springs Conservatory. From her years there, she knows about finding a piece where kids of all ages can shine, especially the pubescent middle school kids. Most shows usually skew either younger or older. “This pubescent middle school awkward space where their voices are changing and they don’t know who their friends are,” she said, “it becomes this social experience.”

Staging a big musical in the historic City Auditorium also is a practice in constantly adapting to the environment, as every day can present a new challenge in an old building. Changes include having to reduce the size of the audience due to safety and going without a curtain because it’s against fire code. But Weise’s experience at the Colorado Springs Conservatory, along with Medved, who studied there for years with Weise, comes in handy.

“We were nomads. Wherever we were we were putting on a show,” Weise said. “I never cared if the lighting was right, it was more about the experience for the kids. The kids now talk about the flexibility and resilience that those experiences brought them.”

