Here's a look at the schedule for the 2018 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
Saturday, Sept. 1, Morning Session
6 a.m. - Park and concessions open
6:30 a.m. - Opening ceremony
7 a.m. - Balloon lift off
8:30 a.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Competition, Dunkin’ Donuts Donut Eating Championships
9:30 a.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Auction
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Stand up paddle boarding with UpaDowna, stand up paddle board yoga with Dragonfly Paddle Yoga
10 a.m. - 8 p.m. - Wakeboarding competition
Saturday, Sept. 1, Evening Session
3:30 p.m. - Park and concessions open
4 p.m. - Beer garden opens
5 p.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Competition
6 p.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Auction
6:30 p.m. - Suga Bear and the Showtime Band
7:30 p.m. - Balloon glow
8:30 p.m. - Suga Bear and the Showtime Band
10 p.m. - Park and concessions close
Sunday, Sept. 2, Morning Session
6 a.m. - Park and concessions open
6:30 a.m. - Opening ceremony
7 a.m. - Balloon lift off
8:30 a.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Competition, Dunkin’ Donuts Donut Eating Championships
9:30 a.m. - USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers
10 a.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Auction
10 a.m.- 4 p.m. - Stand up paddle boarding with UpaDowna, stand up paddle board yoga with Dragonfly Paddle Yoga
10 a.m.- 8 p.m. - Wakeboarding competition
Sunday, Sept. 2, Evening Session
3:30 p.m. - Concessions open
4 p.m. - Beer garden opens
5 p.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Competition
6 p.m. - Glaser Energy Chainsaw Carving Auction
6:30 p.m. - The Martini Shot
7:30 p.m. - Balloon glow
8:30 p.m. - The Martini Shot
10 p.m. - Park and concessions close
Monday, Sept. 3, Morning Session
6 a.m. - Park and concessions open
6:30 a.m. - Opening ceremony
7 a.m. - Balloon lift off